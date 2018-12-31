ARLINGTON, Texas (WHDH) — A newborn weighing nearly 15 pounds broke a Texas hospital record earlier this month.

Ali Medlock came into the world weighing 14 pounds and 13 ounces, which is about twice the size of an average newborn.

His mother, Jennifer Medlock, delivered Ali via Cesarean section at Arlington Memorial Hospital and was shocked at the size of her son.

“I was like, ‘OMG really?’ I don’t think it even registered,” she told KTVT.

Ali spent a week in the neonatal intensive care unit because his blood sugar and platelets were low. He has since been brought home.

