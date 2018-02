BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was grazed by a bullet while her car in Roxbury, Saturday night.

The incident happened in the area of Washington Street and Cedar Street.

Police say the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

An officer at the scene says there was also a child in the car at the time. The child was sprayed by the shattered glass.

