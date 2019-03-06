Woman guilty in animal cruelty case hasn’t served sentence

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say there is an arrest warrant out for a woman who was sentenced to nearly a year in jail in an animal cruelty case and has not served it.

A jury convicted 74-year-old New Sharon resident Carol Ann Murphy of contempt of court in 2016 after she violated a court order banning her from possessing animals. Maine Animal Welfare agents and law enforcement officials seized 14 animals from her property in 2014.

The Sun Journal reports a judge stayed Murphy’s sentence until the Maine Supreme Judicial Court could weigh in on her appeal, which she lost in 2017.

The New Sharon town clerk says the taxes have been paid on Murphy’s house through 2018, but she has not been living there.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)