Woman held without bail in Framingham stabbing

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of stabbing another woman in the stomach in Framingham on Monday has been ordered held without bail an on an attempted murder charge.

Devonrick Schouten was arraigned Tuesday in Framingham District Court on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery by a means on a dangerous weapon in connection with the alleged Memorial Day attack.

Officers responding to the area of Union Avenue around 7 a.m. found a woman with a knife protruding from her abdomen, according to witnesses at the scene.

“I heard somebody got stabbed and they were yelling ‘don’t pull the knife out, don’t pull the knife out,’” a witness told 7News. “The knife was all the way in her abdomen when the cops got here.”

The victim managed to stumble up three flights of stairs after she was stabbed, according to Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Kurt O’Rourke. Firefighters later discovered her in a third-floor apartment.

“We got a call for a medical response on Union Avenue and it ended up being a stabbing victim, an adult female, who was flown by medical helicopter to UMass Memorial,” O’Rourke said.

Lawyers said the victim is expected to survive her injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)