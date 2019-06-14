Woman hiking Mount Washington suffers medical condition, dies

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a woman attempting to hike up Mount Washington in below-freezing conditions suffered an unknown medical condition and died.

Officials say that 63-year-old Sandra Lee, of Mount Tabor, New Jersey, was hiking with two family members on Thursday while ascending a trail on the Northeast’s highest peak. They called 911 after Lee appeared to show symptoms of hypothermia and couldn’t continue.

New Hampshire state parks staff based at the summit went down the trail and gave warm clothing to the hikers. It was icy with a wind chill of minus 12 degrees (minus 24.4 degrees Celsius) and 60 mph winds.

Two conservation officers carried Lee two-tenths of a mile (321 meters) to Mount Washington Auto Road, where an ambulance took her to a hospital.

Lee was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

