SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire asked for the public’s help Friday after they said a driver allegedly hit a pedestrian and dragged her in an apparent road rage incident, injuring the pedestrian.

Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Route 28 near the road’s intersection with Central Street.

Police shared photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident, describing it as a light blue Chevy Silverado with New Hampshire license plates.

Police asked anyone with information on this incident to contact them by phone at 603-893-1911, by email at cmarkey@salempd.com or through their Facebook page.

