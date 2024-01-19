REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman died Friday after she was hit by a car while walking in Revere, police said.

A state police spokesperson said the crash happened on Oak Island Street shortly before 12 p.m.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation into this crash was ongoing as of Friday afternoon, adding that the driver in this incident remained at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

