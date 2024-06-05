WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a car in Worcester Tuesday night, according to the Worcester Police Department.

At around 9:14 p.m., officers responded to Belmont Street near the I-290 ramp for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a woman with serious injuries.

Emergency crews took the woman to the hospital, and the vehicle that hit her remained on scene, according to police.

Police continue to investigate the incident. No other information was available as of 11 p.m.

