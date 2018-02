BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials transported a woman to the hospital after she was hit by an MBTA bus in East Boston.

The MBTA said the woman suffered a minor injury.

The incident happened on the corner of Neptune Road and Bennington Street early Tuesday morning.

Transit officers are investigating.

