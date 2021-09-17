WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — A woman got out of a vehicle to chase down some money that blew out the window before she was struck and killed, police said.

Lisa Reynolds, 47, of Windham, exited the vehicle after the driver stopped alongside the four-lane Route 302 on the evening of Sept. 10, according to the Portland Press Herald, which obtained the crash report.

Although the crash is still under investigation, charges are not expected, said Windham Police Capt. Bill Andrew.

Reynolds was struck by a pickup truck and died near the intersection of Route 302 and Trails End Road. A fundraiser to cover Reynolds’ funeral expenses was created on gofundme.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)