FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old woman hit by a car in Falmouth while crossing the street was flown to a Boston-area hospital with leg and head injuries Wednesday night.

Officers responding to Gifford Street around 7 p.m. learned a Foxborough woman was either in or near a crosswalk with her bicycle when a 67-year-old East Falmouth woman driving a Toyota Tundra struck her, Falmouth police said. It is unclear whether she was riding the bike or pulling it next to her.

The 18-year-old was flown to the hospital, while the driver of the truck remained uninjured, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)