CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman hit by a utility box at the Harvard Red Line station plans to sue the MBTA.

The 28-year-old Harvard University PhD. student has serious injuries, including a detached clavicle. The victim says her injuries will require long-term medical treatment and impact her studies.

The incident happened on May 1 when the approximately 200 pound piece of equipment fell on the station’s Red Line inbound platform.

The equipment had been suspended from a pole within the station and hit the woman as it came down.

MBTA officials later determined that a corroded support strap led to the utility box falling.

The equipment was one of 14 utility boxes that were part of a pilot program from 2011 that was led by the MIT Lincoln Laboratory and had been funded by the Department of Homeland Security. However, it had not been in use for ten years.

On Friday, the T announced it had finished removing all remaining utility boxes from three Red Line stations.

This incident comes just two months after a ceiling panel fell on a platform at Harvard station on March 1. Officials said the panel served to boost the aesthetics of the station and absorb noise, adding that it weighed between 20 and 25 pounds.

