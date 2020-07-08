Woman hit, killed by car on I-93 in Wilmington after being ejected from her vehicle during crash

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who got ejected from her car during a crash died after being struck by another driver while she lay on the highway in Wilmington late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Kristina Lee, 43, of Tewksbury, lost control of her Ford Escape, exited the travel lane, hit a guardrail and then redirected it back onto Interstate 93 northbound between exits 38 and 39 around 10:30 p.m., according to state police.

During this time, Lee was ejected onto the highway while her Ford continued unoccupied, exited the roadway to the right and came to a rest in the woodline, state police added.

A 24-year-old Methuen man driving on the highway reportedly struck Lee with his Honda CRV. He remained on scene.

The Ford was towed to a tow yard, where it caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

Wilmington fire responded and put out the blaze.

The incident remains under investigation by state police.

