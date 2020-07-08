Woman hit, killed by car on I-93 in Wilmington after walking away from crash

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman involved in a car crash who walked away from her vehicle was hit and killed by another car on Interstate 93 northbound in Wilmington late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Troopers responding to the scene between exits 38 and 39 around 10:30 p.m. learned that a 43-year-old Tewksbury woman was fatally hit by a motor vehicle as she was on foot in the right travel lane, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the victim, whose name has not been released, was on foot because she had previously crashed her car into the woodline to the right of the roadway, state police added.

The 24-year-old Methuen man driving the vehicle that struck her while she was on foot remained at the scene.

State police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including why the victim initially crashed into the woodline.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)