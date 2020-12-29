BOSTON (WHDH) - A former kindergarten teacher who stumbled upon her favorite book at a thrift shop Saturday is hoping to find its original owner after discovering what she called a piece of history inside.

Beth Inman opened the copy of “Make Way for Ducklings” by Robert McCloskey to read its inscription when she discovered pictures of Boston from 1987, showcasing the different places in the book.

The inscription read, “Hi doll — This book has your name written all over it — it’s you — it’s yours — and it’s darling — darling! This is me sharing my neighborhood with you and hoping that someday you’ll be my neighbor! Miss you madly — With love, Scott.”

Inman is now hoping to find Scott.

“I’m really interested in the backstory,” she said. “I’d like to know about this girl ever did move to Boston and Beacon Hill and also how the heck it ended up in this tiny little thrift store, ya know 1987 to 2000, it’s a long time.”

