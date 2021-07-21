BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman in South Boston is turning to the public for help tracking down the owner of an abandoned mandolin.

Eileen Murphy said she found the instrument sitting in its case on a bench near the Boston Public Library on East Broadway Tuesday night while out for a walk with her neighbor’s dog.

Murphy said she brought it home to keep it safe and posted on social media in the hopes of tracking down its rightful owner.

So far, no one has claimed it.

“Obviously it’s well cared for, it’s a lovely case,” she said. “Somebody was out with it and maybe got distracted. Maybe went to grab an uber or a bus, what have you, and maybe left it behind and has been busy and hasn’t been able to think about it.”

Murphy said she plans to drop it off at the police station.

