Woman hospitalized, 27 displaced after deep-fryer sparks massive blaze in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive blaze spanning three New Bedford homes prompted a large response from fire crews on Thanksgiving.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Washburn Street around for reports of a structure fire and upon arrival found a triple-decker home fully engulfed. Two nearby homes were also damaged.

One woman was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Fire officials said they are investigating the cause of the fire but believe it may have ignited as the result of a deep-fryer.

The fire department has responded to a handful of cooking-related fires so far Thursday and officials urged people to use caution when cooking their Thanksgiving meals.

27 people were evacuated and the Red Cross was on scene to assist.

