Woman hospitalized after becoming trapped inside burning house in Pepperell

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - One woman was rushed to the hospital after becoming trapped inside a burning house in Pepperell late Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Elliot Street just after 10:30 p.m. rescued the trapped woman, who was then transported to an area hospital with smoke inhalation, according to Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman.

She is said to be in stable condition.

Borneman says the fire started in the bedroom on the first floor and that it is believed to be accidental.

Conditions inside the home made it difficult to fight the flames, he added.

The cause remains under investigation.

