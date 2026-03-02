NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old woman was hit by an MBTA bus in the center of town Monday afternoon, according to transit police.

The incident happened in the area of 600 Washington Street in front of the Norwood Common at approximately 3:48 p.m. Transit police said the woman was crossing the street not in a crosswalk when she was struck by the bus.

According to Norwood Fire, paramedics arrived to find the woman still under the bus.

Transit police said the woman was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, and is currently in stable condition.

The bus remained on scene for several hours as investigators processed the scene, but it was eventually towed away.

Part of Washington Street was shut down after the crash, but it has since reopened.

Transit police detectives are investigating the situation.

