BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized after being shot on the street in Roxbury.
Bullet holes shattered windows of a restaurant on Dudley Street yesterday with more than a dozen evidence markers seen on the sidewalk.
The shooting happened in broad daylight.
The victim was rushed to the hospital; she is expected to survive.
Boston police are searching for the shooter.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)