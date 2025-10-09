BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized after being shot on the street in Roxbury.

Bullet holes shattered windows of a restaurant on Dudley Street yesterday with more than a dozen evidence markers seen on the sidewalk.

The shooting happened in broad daylight.

The victim was rushed to the hospital; she is expected to survive.

Boston police are searching for the shooter.

