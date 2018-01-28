NORWOOD, Mass. (WHDH) – A woman was rushed to the hospital after police say she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Norwood.

The crash happened Sunday night on Washington Street.

Officials say the woman was not in the crosswalk.

The driver stayed on the scene, according to police.

It’s unclear if the victim’s injuries are considered series at this time.

