BOSTON (WHDH) - State police were called to Savin Hill Beach in Boston on Saturday after a woman was struck by lightning, officials said.

Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to the beach at 3:35 p.m.

She was taken to Boston Medical Center.

No additional information was immediately available.

