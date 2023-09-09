BOSTON (WHDH) - State police were called to Savin Hill Beach in Boston on Saturday after a woman was critically injured in a lightning strike, officials said.

Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to the beach at 3:35 p.m.

The injured was taken to Boston Medical Center.

Witnesses say bystanders rushed to the woman’s aid, brought her to a nearby house, and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

“It was like a nuclear bomb …The sound was like unlike anything I’ve ever heard,” a witness recalled of the sound of the lightning strike.

State police are now asking for help finding the woman’s dog, Bruce, who ran off after the incident and hasn’t been found.

A lightning strike this afternoon at Savin Hill Beach, Dorchester, caused critical injuries to a local woman who was walking her dog, Bruce, seen here. Bruce got scared, ran off and has not been found. If you see him, pls call our South Boston Barracks at 617-740-7710. #lostdog pic.twitter.com/fdwmP1mlwm — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 10, 2023

No additional information was immediately available.

