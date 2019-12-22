Woman hospitalized after car crashes into house in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning after a car crashed into a house in Boston.

The sedan careened through a fence and into the side of a building at the corner of Babson and Norfolk streets around 3 a.m., leaving a gaping hole in the side of the structure.

The residents of the building were evacuated until the damage could be assessed.

The driver was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

