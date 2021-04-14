QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized after her car went off the roadway in Quincy early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Quincy Shore Drive around 5:20 a.m. learned that a 2016 Nissan Rogue had driven off the roadway across from the Clam Box, according to state police.

The driver, identified as a 56-year-old Braintree woman, was transported to Boston Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

