YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a submerged vehicle in Yarmouth has died, police said.

Her name has not been released.

A spokesperson for the Yarmouth Police Department said it was just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday when officers and the fire department were called to Bayview Street Beach, where a vehicle had plunged into the ocean.

“When officers arrived, they discovered a car floating in the channel,” a news release from Yarmouth PD stated. “A short time later, the car submerged and was eventually located in approximately 15 feet of water.”

Yarmouth fire crews determined there was only one person in the submerged vehicle, which had ended up about 100 feet out into the water.

Both firefighters, police, and the Yarmouth Department of Natural Resources were able to extricate the victim from the car.

Authorities said that while the cause of the crash remains under investigation, no foul play was suspected.

