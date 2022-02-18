BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized after a ceiling collapsed inside a Dorchester apartment building on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the ceiling collapse at 1593 Dorchester Ave. just before 7:30 a.m. found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

She was transported to an area hospital.

Police say the roof and building are in stable condition.

Building inspectors are responding to the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

