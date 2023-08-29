FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A wild attack recently unfolded in Fall River where a coyote bit a woman while she was out walking her dog.

The incident happened on Monday shortly before 6 a.m. On Tuesday, the woman continued her recovery as Fall River residents reacted.

“It’s very, very, very horrifying,” said one area community member.

Police said the 54-year-old victim came face-to-face with the coyote and picked up her dog. Then, police said, the coyote attacked her.

Police said the coyote wandered back into the woods and emerged on the other side of a set of train tracks at the Fall River Country Club. Responding officers then shot and killed the coyote after spotting it acting aggressively.

“Anytime you have to make a decision to put any animal down whether it be a coyote or a deer that’s been struck in the roadway, it’s a difficult decision,” said Fall River Police Sergeant Moses Pereira. “Nobody wants to put an animal down.”

The injured woman remained in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

In the meantime, nervous neighbors at the apartment complex are left with coyote concerns while also focusing on the victim as she recovers from bites on both legs and her arm.

“She actually got up and she walked into the ambulance,” said Amy Resendes, who heard the coyote attack and witnessed its aftermath. “Honestly, I was surprised.”

Officials speaking with 7NEWS have shared advice for those potentially encountering coyotes, saying anyone who sees a coyote should make noise and get inside a car or house, if possible, until the animal leaves the area.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)