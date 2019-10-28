Woman hospitalized after crashing car into pizza shop in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized after crashing her car into a pizza shop in Rockland late Sunday night, officials said.

Firefighters alerted to the crash at Mike’s Pizza on Union Street just before midnight by a resident who came knocking on the fire station’s door found an active fire in the vehicle that had went into the building, Rockland Fire Chief Scott Duffy said.

Nicholas Wedderburn says he helped get the driver out of the building before firefighters arrived.

“I heard someone screaming, ‘Help, help, fire, fire!’ so I ran down the street here and I saw the car inside the building and the front of the car was on fire,” he recalled. “I saw there was a lady laying on the ground, so I jumped into the restaurant and grabbed her by the arm and dragged her out as far as I could take her.”

She was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Duffy.

Crews evacuated the nine apartments above the pizza shop as they battled the flames.

“It was scary. Everyone was running around and not knowing what was going on,” one resident said. “Everyone was out of their apartments like scattered.”

No other injuries were reported and the residents have been allowed back inside.

