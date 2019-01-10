NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Fire officials have helped rescue a woman who fell down an embankment near the Nashua River in New Hampshire.

Deputy Chief Glen MacDonald says firefighters received a call about a water rescue near the city public library around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

MacDonald says the woman had slipped down an embankment near the water, and they used a life ring and a hauling system to get her back up.

It is unclear whether or not the woman was ever in the water.

She has been hospitalized at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)