LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Friday after a blaze broke out a building in Lowell, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Temple Street around noon found flames shooting out of the second floor of the building, according to the Lowell Fire Department.

Officials say the first floor was vacant and five people who live on the second floor are displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross. A cat was also pulled from the building.

The woman who was taken to the hospital is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)