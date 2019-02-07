Woman hospitalized after Milford apartment complex catches fire

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rushed inside an apartment complex that had caught fire in Milford to rescue a woman, who was later hospitalized in Boston, late Wednesday night.

Crews responding to North Bow Street around 11 p.m. saw large flames shooting from the building.

“Had heavy fire showing from the second floor out of the front of the building,” Milford Fire Chief William J. Touhey Jr. said. “They made a quick knockdown from the outside.”

Firefighters rushed into the complex after learning that someone may be inside.

“They quickly found the victim on the second floor,” Touhey said. “Fortunately, we had an ambulance on scene already, removed the victim from the building, and transported her to Milford hospital.”

The woman was then taken to a hospital in Boston, where her condition has not been released.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one apartment, but at first, didn’t know how many people needed help.

“We had so much manpower committed to the rescue because initially, we didn’t know if we had more victims and we wanted more people to help with fire suppression,” Touhey said.

Around six to eight people were forced out of their homes because of the blaze.

“The landlord had come in and is putting them up in a local hotel,” Touhey said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

