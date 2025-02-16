PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a slow-speed rollover crash in Plymouth on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash found the 27-year-old woman who had been driving out of the car when they arrived, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

A bystander broke a window to help the woman out of the car.

She was taken to Tobey Hospital as a precautionary measure.

