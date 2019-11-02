Woman hospitalized after rollover in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was hospitalized with serious injuries following a car crash in Springfield Saturday, fire officials said,

Police and firefighters responding to reports of a crash on I-291 by Exit 3 found a single-vehicle rollover, fire officials said. The driver was ejected from the car and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police closed Exit 3 to all traffic during the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

