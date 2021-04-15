CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized after suffering a laceration to her neck at the MBTA Alewife Station parking garage in Cambridge early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to the garage around 2:30 a.m. found the woman with a laceration to her neck area, according to transit police.

She was transported to a Boston hospital, where her current condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

