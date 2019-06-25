Woman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman was extricated from her SUV and taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Maple Street from Hanover to Concord streets will be closed as police investigate the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

Maple Street from Hanover to Concord will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as police and fire officials handle a two car accident. One woman needed to be cut from her jeep and is now at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/7yqqkL6yZW — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) June 25, 2019

