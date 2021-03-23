BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized following a crash involving an Encore casino bus in Boston Tuesday morning.

An Encore casino bus driven by a 42-year-old Saugus man and a 2019 Nissan Rogue operated by a 58-year-old Saugus woman crashed on the ramp from the Tobin Bridge to Interstate 93 southbound just after 10 a.m., according to state police.

The woman was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with possible minor injuries.

The bus driver had no apparent injuries, state police said.

The cause remains under investigation.

