Woman hospitalized following shooting in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One woman was hospitalized following a shooting in Canton late Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of York Street and Ledgewood Drive around 11 p.m. found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, Canton police said.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she is expected to be OK.

Neighbor Bill Baran told 7NEWS that he thought the gunfire was fireworks.

“We assumed it was fireworks,” he said. “We have a neighbor who throws parties with fireworks so that’s what we assumed.”

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Police have not said if anyone was arrested.

