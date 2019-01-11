Woman hospitalized following shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - One woman was hospitalized following a shooting in Lawrence Friday night.

Officers responding to the area of 329 High Street around 9 p.m. found the victim, whose name was not released, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Lawrence police said.

Paramedics transported her to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment.

Her condition is not known at this time.

