DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized following a stabbing at a Holiday Inn in Dedham Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported stabbing at the hotel on Ariadne Road around 6 a.m. found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dedham police.

She was transported to a Boston hospital, where her current condition has not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Officers are on scene investigating a stabbing at the Holiday Inn at this time. A female party has been transported to a Boston hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigation is active at this time. — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) January 20, 2021

