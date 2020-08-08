Woman hospitalized in Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital for her injuries on Friday in Worcester, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on May Street on Friday night found the victim, a 37-year-old woman, had been shot, police said.

She was taken to a hospital for injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening, according to officials.

No additional information was immediately released.

