DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One woman was hospitalized with an apparent stab wound following an armed robbery inside a hotel room in Dedham.

Dedham Central Dispatch received a 911 call around 5:50 a.m. about a man who had entered a room at the Holiday Inn on Ariadne Road and threatened to shoot those inside, which included three males and three females, according to Dedham police.

The suspect allegedly pointed a black semi-automatic firearm at the occupants and robbed them of their wallets, bags and other items.

He fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

He is described as a Black man, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, with a heavy build, last seen wearing a gray mask, black sneakers, black sweatshirt and black pants.

Officers responding to the scene found an 18-year-old woman from Providence, Rhode Island suffering from an apparent stab would, police said.

She was transported to Beth Israel Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed any activity related to the crime or may have any related information is urged to call the Dedham Police Detective Bureau by calling 781-326-1212.

An investigation remains ongoing.

