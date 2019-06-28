Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Brockton stabbing

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Friday after she was stabbed in Brockton.

Emergency crews responding to the scene of Grafton Street around 4:30 p.m. found a 41-year-old woman suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to firefighters.

She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)