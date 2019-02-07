Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after Milford apartment complex catches fire

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rushed into a burning apartment complex in Milford late Wednesday night to rescue a woman who is now recovering at a Boston hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on North Bow Street about 11 p.m. were met by large flames, Milford Fire Chief William J. Touhey Jr. said.

“Had heavy fire showing from the second floor out of the front of the building,” he said. “They made a quick knockdown from the outside.”

After learning that there was someone still in the building, Touhey said firefighters ran inside and found the victim on the second floor.

“Fortunately, we had an ambulance on scene already, removed the victim from the building, and transported her to Milford Hospital,” he said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was later transferred to a hospital in Boston.

The blaze, which was contained to one apartment, forced about eight people from their homes. They have since been moved to a local hotel.

The state fire marshal’s office is focusing on accidental causes as they investigate.

