WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who suffered severe injuries in a crash on Interstate 290 in Marlborough several years ago has been awarded $8.6 million in a lawsuit.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that according to court records, the money was the result of a 13-day trial.

The suit said Paula Appleton, also known as Paula Sweet, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her future husband on Jan. 29, 2015 when traffic began to slow. Their vehicle was struck from behind by a pickup truck that was traveling 63 mph and did not slow down, pushing them into the rear of a tractor-trailer.

The Worcester woman, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered life-threatening injuries that left her with chronic pain.

She sued the pickup driver and his employer.

