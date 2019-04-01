Woman hurt moments after fleet of electronic scooters hit streets of Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman required medical attention Monday morning when she fell from an electric scooter moments after Brookline became the first city in Massachusetts to make the new form of transportation available to the public.

The woman was injured during a demonstration aimed at showing prospective riders how to operate one of 200 Bird and Lime scooters that have been scattered throughout the area.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the woman’s injuries.

Officials hope the fleet of emissions-free scooters will ease congestion and eliminate short car rides.

The scooters top out at a speed of 15 mph. Riders must be at least 18 years of age.

In Brookline, the scooters can only be used between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

