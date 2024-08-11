WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Worcester overnight.

The driver that struck the woman just before midnight on Greenwood Street remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

No additional information was immediately available.

