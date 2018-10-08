Woman in critical condition after car plunges into Merrimack River in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is in critical condition after emergency crews pulled her from a submerged vehicle that veered off the road and careened into the Merrimack River in Concord, New Hampshire.

Police say that around 6 p.m., the driver veered off to the right of the highway, went across a short field, then went airborne before crashing into the river.

Emergency crews found the vehicle upside down in the water and performed a water rescue to pull the driver out of the car, which was completely submerged.

The woman has been flown to Concord Hospital and is in critical condition.

The scene has since cleared and there are no traffic restrictions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

