PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was taken into custody following a stabbing in Plymouth on Monday night.

Officers responding to the area of Algonquin Terrace found two women suffering from stab wounds, according to Plymouth police.

The scene was taped off as detectives placed down multiple evidence markers outside of a building.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)