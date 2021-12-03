STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge on Friday rejected a request from Michelle Troconis to stop wearing an ankle monitor ahead of her trial on charges that she helped her ex-boyfriend Fotis Dulos kill his wife and cover up evidence.

Troconis has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit murder and evidence tampering in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five.

A Superior Court judge ruled at a pretrial hearing that Troconis, who is currently free on bond, must continue to wear the monitor that tracks her location, the Hartford Courant reported.

Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019, after dropping her children off at school. Police allege Fotis Dulos, her estranged husband, attacked her at her New Canaan home and drove off with her body, which still hasn’t been found.

Fotis Dulos killed himself last year after being charged with murder. He denied killing her and said in a TV interview that he hoped she was alive.

Also at the hearing Friday, a defense attorney for Troconis argued she should not have been arrested because of errors in the arrest warrants. A prosecutor said the defense was trying to capitalize on minor inconsistencies and there was more than enough evidence for a judge to order an arrest. The judge did not rule immediately on the evidence question.

